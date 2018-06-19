Azerbaijan to take part in ministerial meeting of OPEC, non-OPEC countries in Vienna

19 June 2018 14:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will visit Vienna on June 21-23 at the invitation of OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry said in a message June 19.

The minister will take part in the 7th OPEC International Seminar "Petroleum – cooperation for a sustainable future".

The Azerbaijani minister is expected to deliver speech in the 5th session "The future of oil for the world economy". Moreover, Shahbazov is expected to attend the 9th meeting of the OPEC/Non-OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee.

Shahbazov will take part in the fourth meeting of the ministers of OPEC and non-OPEC countries at the 174th meeting of the OPEC Council of Ministers on June 23, 2018.

In December 2016, at a meeting of oil producers in Vienna, 11 non-OPEC member countries agreed to cut oil production by a total of 558,000 barrels a day. The agreement was concluded for the first half of 2017 and was extended until the end of the first quarter of 2018 at a meeting on May 25, 2017.

At the recent OPEC meeting in Vienna, the agreement was again extended until the end of 2018. Azerbaijan supported the decision.

