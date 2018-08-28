Over 70% of territories along TAP reinstated (PHOTO)

28 August 2018 15:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 28

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

Some 72 percent of the territories along the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) are reinstated, TAP AG consortium said Aug. 28.

"Reinstatement activities are in full swing. More than 550 kilometers or 72 percent of the territories along the route are reinstated to at least original condition," the message reads.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU), and has already attracted 1.5 billion euros from the European Investment Bank (EIB), which approved the loan in early February 2018.

Connecting with the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagas (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan, Greece may launch direct flights
Tourism 24 August 15:53
Construction work for TAP reaches highest elevation point
Oil&Gas 23 August 14:32
Global law firm okays loan agreement on TANAP
Oil&Gas 18 August 15:52
SOCAR talks impact of situation around Turkish lira on its assets (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 15 August 18:58
US sanctions on Iran may affect Greek oil tankers
Economy news 15 August 15:51
Caspian convention to help increase gas export via TAP: expert
Commentary 15 August 15:50
Latest
No incident during OSCE monitoring on Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:37
Armored personnel carrier overturns in Turkey, 2 killed
Turkey 16:37
UN supports Turkmenistan’s initiatives on water-related issues in region
Turkmenistan 16:24
Monthly electricity consumption in Uzbekistan growing
Uzbekistan 16:21
Uzbekitan not to close border on Independence Day
Uzbekistan 15:57
President Ilham Aliyev, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of fountain complex in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 15:38
Turkmenistan's state concern to buy equipment via tender
Tenders 15:31
Information security to be ensured differently in Kazakhstan’s banks
Kazakhstan 15:31
Azercell participates in 1st Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth (PHOTO)
Society 15:25