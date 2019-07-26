Azerbaijan increases electricity exports

26 July 2019 07:00 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

Azerbaijan exported 1.2 billion kilowatt / hour of electricity In January-June 2019, in comparison with 1.1 billion kilowatt / hour for the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

The cost of electricity exported during the mentioned period amounted to $51.9 million, compared to $54.6 million for the same period in 2018.

The main producer of electricity in Azerbaijan is Azerenergy.

The capacity of the generating system of the country is 7,172.6 megawatts, which allows generating about 24 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

