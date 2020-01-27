Azerbaijani oil prices for Jan. 20-24

27 January 2020 10:33 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Anastasia Savchenko - Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF extracted at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields was $66.72 per barrel on Jan. 20-24, or 98 cents less than the previous week, Trend reports.

During the reporting period, the highest price of AZERI LT was $68.32 per barrel, while the lowest price was $64.37 per barrel.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports of Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia's Novorossiysk port.

Average price of URALS (FOB-NOVO) was $58.18 per barrel, which is $2.95 less than in the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $59.75 per barrel and the lowest price was $56.17 per barrel on Jan. 20-24.

Average price of Brent Dated was $62.35 per barrel on Jan. 20-24 or $5.51 less than the preceding week.

The highest price for Brent was $64.42 per barrel and the lowest price was $59.83 during the reporting period.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @AnSav_2105

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 24
Oil&Gas 09:58
OPEC+ may be forced to cut even deeper in March 2020
Oil&Gas 25 January 21:01
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Finance 25 January 10:48
Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 23
Oil&Gas 24 January 09:53
Azerbaijani oil prices on Jan. 22
Oil&Gas 23 January 10:44
Oil falls for third day amid growing concern over China virus
Oil&Gas 23 January 07:04
Latest
FM: More direct flights between Prague and Baku would help increase tourist flow
Tourism 11:56
China allots nearly $9 billion to contain spread of virus
China 11:51
Rouhani: No country ever thought that Iran would survive so much pressure
Politics 11:47
S&P affirms Azerbaijan’s sovereign credit ratings
Finance 11:41
Turkmenistan studies renewable energy projects
Oil&Gas 11:23
Award-winning documentary on Karabakh conflict screened in Los Angeles (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:22
Kazakh Air Astana suspends tourist groups from China
Transport 11:17
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 27
Business 11:13
Export of citrus fruits from Turkey to Turkmenistan increases
Turkey 11:09