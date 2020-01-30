Belarus delegation to hold talks on oil export during visit to Kazakhstan

30 January 2020 19:06 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Delegation of The Belarusian State Concern for Oil and Chemistry (Belneftekhim Concern) will visit Kazakhstan next week (Feb. 3 to Feb 9) to hold negotiations on import of Kazakh oil to Belarus, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the government of Belarus.

“This agreement was reached during the meeting of Prime Minister of Belarus Syarhey Rumas and Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin held in Almaty. Rumas notified Mamin that Belarusian government was authorized to sign the corresponding agreement,” the report said.

Earlier this months, by a decree № 27, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko authorized the country’s government to carry out negotiations with Kazakhstan on the topic of trade and economic cooperation in area of oil and petroleum goods import to Belarus, as well as on the agreement draft and its signing when it is approved.

According to Kazakhstan’s then Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev, during Lukashenko’s visit to Kazakhstan in April 2019, parties signed a preliminary agreement on export of Kazakhstan’s oil and petroleum products to Belarus and on overall cooperation in the area.

As noted earlier by Asset Magauov, Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Energy, Kazakhstan is counting on signing the agreement on oil export to Belarus in the beginning of 2020.

Kazakhstan is planning to export from 1 to 3.5 million tons of oil and petroleum products a year to Belarus.

