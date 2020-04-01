Azerbaijani increasing limit on preferential electricity consumption for population
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1
Trend:
The limit on preferential electricity consumption for the population has been increased from 300 kilowatt hours to 400 kilowatt hours in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on April 1.
This has been indicated in the support program on utility bills for electricity consumption, developed upon the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated March 19, 2020.
In accordance with the program, the limit of preferential electricity consumption for the population is being increased by 100 kilowatt hours - from 300 to 400 kilowatt hours.
Latest
Azerbaijani president attends inauguration of pedestrian crossing at intersection of Moscow Avenue and 20 January Street (PHOTO)
TAP plans to introduce first gas in Albania and then in Italy in coming weeks, months: Murad Heydarov
Mehriban Aliyeva: The memory of our brave sons who died heroically for the Motherland in the April battles will always live in our hearts (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev: All decisions made by state should be enforced without exception and without any privileges
President Ilham Aliyev: Large-scale economic and social package will protect those in sensitive category from this crisis
President Ilham Aliyev: Additional measures will be taken in area of improving banking sector and financing real economy