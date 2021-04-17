Concept of ensuring security of Afghan section of TAPI signed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and Afghanistan have signed a Concept of Ensuring the Security of the Afghan section of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The signing took place on April 15, 2021, during a meeting of representatives of the two countries.

The Safety Concept is an important step in the timely implementation of the TAPI gas pipeline project, including the development of a Safety Plan and Protocol, which are annexes to the Host Government Agreement, the report said.

The parties exchanged views on the ongoing work on the TAPI gas pipeline construction project. The parties discussed the implementation of measures to be carried out at the end of August 2021.

The Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India Pipeline (TAPI), also known as Trans-Afghanistan Pipeline, is a natural gas pipeline being developed by the Galkynysh – TAPI Pipeline Company Limited with the participation of the Asian Development Bank.

The pipeline will transport natural gas from the Galkynysh Gas Field in Turkmenistan through Afghanistan into Pakistan and then to India. Construction on the project started in Turkmenistan on December 13, 2015.

The length of the Turkmen section of the TAPI pipeline, the construction of which was launched in December 2015, will be 205 kilometers (the main operations are carried out on the 120th kilometer). The pipeline will pass through the Afghan cities of Herat and Kandahar (816 kilometers), through the cities of Quetta and Multan across Pakistani territory (819 kilometers), and reach the city of Fazilka in India.

The pipeline’s design capacity is planned to be 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year, and the project’s cost - about $8 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva