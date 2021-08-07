Oil prices dip amid demand concerns
Oil prices slipped on Friday as traders worried about demand outlook amid a rapid spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery lost 81 cents to settle at 68.28 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for October delivery decreased 59 cents to close at 70.70 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
The slide came as traders assessed the spread of the Delta variant and its potential impact on energy demand.
