Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by 57 cents on May 19 compared to the previous price, settling at $118.99 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on May 19 amounted to $117.93 per barrel, up by 59 cents as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $74.31 per barrel on May 19, declining by two cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea grew by two cents compared to the previous price and made up $111.33 per barrel.