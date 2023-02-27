Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. Azerbaijani oil prices have decreased last week, Trend reports.

The average price for the Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $83.73 per barrel, down by $3.41 (3.91 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $85.19 per barrel, while the minimum price was $82.4.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $81.97 per barrel last week, lowering by $3.34 (4.03 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $83.36 per barrel, while the minimum price was $80.66.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk made up $45.49 per barrel this week, which was $2.22 (7.11 percent) less than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $46.46 per barrel, while the minimum price – $44.32.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated settled at $81.48 per barrel last week, declining by $2.47 (2.94 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $82.34 per barrel, while the minimum price – $80.25.

Oil grade/date February 20, 2023 February 21, 2023 February 22, 2023 February 23, 2023 February 24, 2023 Average price Azeri LT CIF $85.19 $84.34 $82.4 $82.95 $83.77 $83.73 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $83.36 $82.55 $80.66 $81.22 $82.04 $81.97 Urals (EX NOVO) $46.46 $45.97 $44.32 $44.9 $45.78 $45.49 Brent Dated $82.34 $82 $80.25 $80.94 $81.85 $81.48

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on February 27, 2023)