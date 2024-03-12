Bulgaria interested in increasing gas supplies from Azerbaijan to EU – ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Bulgaria is interested in increasing gas supplies from Azerbaijan to the EU, a source at the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy told Trend.

"Azerbaijan is a strategic economic partner of Bulgaria and an important source for diversification of natural gas supplies to our country. With the commercial operation of the Greece-Bulgaria Interconnector (IGB) as of 1 October 2022, Bulgaria has effectively become an integral part of the strategic infrastructure of the Southern Gas Corridor, thus helping to strengthen the diversification of natural gas supply sources and routes for European countries. Providing conditions for an increase of gas supplies from Azerbaijan to the EU, a main topic of the forthcoming meeting, is a matter of huge interest to us," said the source.

The source went on to add that Bulgaria would be glad to discuss how the development of the existing and new gas fields is progressing, as well as the expectations about the growth of the energy sector in Azerbaijan.

"Bulgaria is interested in enhancing its strategic partnership with Azerbaijan on gas supplies, which are significant factor for meeting the objectives of energy security and diversification. The specific quantity of deliveries depends on the market interest and demand not only of the Bulgarian economy and consumers, but also of those of our neighbors. We highly appreciate our bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan, which has deepened over the years and opened horizons for new partnerships. The capacity of IGB is planned to be increased up to 5 bcm," noted the source.

