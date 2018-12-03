Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 3

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 and 1.9294 manats, respectively, for Dec. 3.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for Dec. 3.

Currencies Dec. 3, 2018 1 US dollar 1 USD 1.7 1 euro 1 EUR 1.9294 1 Australian dollar 1 AUD 1.2516 1 Argentine peso 1 ARS 0.0450 100 Belarus rubles 100 BYR 0.7963 1 Brazil real 1 BRL 0.4396 1 UAE dirham 1 AED 0.4628 1 South African rand 1 ZAR 0.1238 100 South Korean won 100 KRW 0.1528 1 Czech koruna 1 CZK 0.0743 1 Chilean peso 1 CLP 0.2527 1 Chinese yuan 1 CNY 0.2458 1 Danish krone 1 DKK 0.2585 1 Georgian lari 1 GEL 0.6317 1 Hong Kong dollar 1 HKD 0.2174 1 Indian rupee 1 INR 0.0243 1 British pound 1 GBP 2.1710 100 Indonesian rupiah 100 IDR 0.0119 100 Iranian rials 100 IRR 0.0040 1 Swedish krona 1 SEK 0.1874 1 Swiss franc 1 CHF 1.7033 1 Israeli shekel 1 ILS 0.4572 1 Canadian dollar 1 CAD 1.2867 1 Kuwaiti dinar 1 KWD 5.5880 1 Kazakh tenge 1 KZT 0.0046 1 Kyrgyz som 1 KGS 0.0243 100 Lebanese pounds 100 LBP 0.1125 1 Malaysian ringgit 1 MYR 0.4074 1 Mexican peso 1 MXP 0.0845 1 Moldovan leu 1 MDL 0.0988 1 Egyptian pound 1 EGP 0.0949 1 Norwegian krone 1 NOK 0.1992 100 Uzbek soums 100 UZS 0.0204 1 Polish zloty 1 PLN 0.4499 1 Russian ruble 1 RUB 0.0255 1 Singapore dollar 1 SGD 1.2427 1 Saudi riyal 1 SAR 0.4531 1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF) 1 SDR 2.3515 1 Turkish lira 1 TRY 0.3280 1 Taiwan dollar 1 TWD 0.0553 1 Tajik somoni 1 TJS 0.1805 1 New Turkmen manat 1 TMM 0.4857 1 Ukrainian hryvna 1 UAH 0.0603 100 Japanese yen 100 JPY 1.4977 1 New Zealand dollar 1 NZD 1.1744

