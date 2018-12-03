Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 3

3 December 2018 09:27 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

Official exchange rate of the US dollar and euro against Azerbaijani manat was set at 1.7 and 1.9294 manats, respectively, for Dec. 3.

Below are the rates of Azerbaijani manat against world currencies, according to the data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan for Dec. 3.

Currencies

Dec. 3, 2018

1 US dollar

1 USD

1.7

1 euro

1 EUR

1.9294

1 Australian dollar

1 AUD

1.2516

1 Argentine peso

1 ARS

0.0450

100 Belarus rubles

100 BYR

0.7963

1 Brazil real

1 BRL

0.4396

1 UAE dirham

1 AED

0.4628

1 South African rand

1 ZAR

0.1238

100 South Korean won

100 KRW

0.1528

1 Czech koruna

1 CZK

0.0743

1 Chilean peso

1 CLP

0.2527

1 Chinese yuan

1 CNY

0.2458

1 Danish krone

1 DKK

0.2585

1 Georgian lari

1 GEL

0.6317

1 Hong Kong dollar

1 HKD

0.2174

1 Indian rupee

1 INR

0.0243

1 British pound

1 GBP

2.1710

100 Indonesian rupiah

100 IDR

0.0119

100 Iranian rials

100 IRR

0.0040

1 Swedish krona

1 SEK

0.1874

1 Swiss franc

1 CHF

1.7033

1 Israeli shekel

1 ILS

0.4572

1 Canadian dollar

1 CAD

1.2867

1 Kuwaiti dinar

1 KWD

5.5880

1 Kazakh tenge

1 KZT

0.0046

1 Kyrgyz som

1 KGS

0.0243

100 Lebanese pounds

100 LBP

0.1125

1 Malaysian ringgit

1 MYR

0.4074

1 Mexican peso

1 MXP

0.0845

1 Moldovan leu

1 MDL

0.0988

1 Egyptian pound

1 EGP

0.0949

1 Norwegian krone

1 NOK

0.1992

100 Uzbek soums

100 UZS

0.0204

1 Polish zloty

1 PLN

0.4499

1 Russian ruble

1 RUB

0.0255

1 Singapore dollar

1 SGD

1.2427

1 Saudi riyal

1 SAR

0.4531

1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)

1 SDR

2.3515

1 Turkish lira

1 TRY

0.3280

1 Taiwan dollar

1 TWD

0.0553

1 Tajik somoni

1 TJS

0.1805

1 New Turkmen manat

1 TMM

0.4857

1 Ukrainian hryvna

1 UAH

0.0603

100 Japanese yen

100 JPY

1.4977

1 New Zealand dollar

1 NZD

1.1744

