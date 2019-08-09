Kazakh tenge finally up against US dollar

9 August 2019 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 9

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Weighted average dollar rate during the session of Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on August 9, 2019 amounted to 387.44 tenge, having strengthened for the first time since the recent breaking of the historical record, Trend reports with reference to the stock data.

Thus, on July 26, 2019 the dollar rate during stock session equaled 384.92 tenge, having exceeded its maximal historical record. As at August 8, 2019 one dollar cost 387.73 tenge.

Furthermore, the maximum dollar selling rate in exchange offices of Nur-Sultan is 389 tenge and 389.9 tenge in Almaty.

Official rate of the national Bank of Kazakhstan on August 9, 2019 is 387.73 tenge per dollar.

The official tenge to dollar rate is set according to the stock exchange’s results of the previous day.

