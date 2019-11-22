Gold, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 22

22 November 2019 10:37 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 22

Trend:

Gold, silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Nov. 22, compared to the prices on Nov. 21, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 10.6 manat and amounted to 2,490 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.03 manat and amounted to 29 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 12.6 manat and amounted to 1,545 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 17.4 manat to 2,994 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Nov. 22, 2019

Nov. 21, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,490.7805

2,501.4310

Silver

XAG

29.0683

29.1014

Platinum

XPT

1,545.0365

1,557.7100

Palladium

XPD

2,994.2950

3,011.7030

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Nov. 22)

