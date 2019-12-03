Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 3

3 December 2019 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

Trend:

Gold, platinum and palladium prices increased in Azerbaijan on Dec. 3, compared to the prices on Dec. 3, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 2.5 manat and amounted to over 2,483 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0661 manat and amounted to 28.7 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 2 manat and exceeded 1,527 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 23.1 manat and amounted to over 3,155 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Dec.3, 2019

Dec. 2, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,483.8190

2,481.3030

Silver

XAG

28.7251

28.7912

Platinum

XPT

1,527.8665

1,525.8435

Palladium

XPD

3,155.5910

3,132.4030

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Dec. 3)

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Gold, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan on Dec. 2
Finance 2 December 09:53
Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market
Finance 30 November 15:16
Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Nov. 29
Finance 29 November 10:08
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 28
Finance 28 November 09:59
Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Nov. 27
Finance 27 November 09:58
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan on Nov. 26
Finance 26 November 10:13
Latest
Turkmenistan, South Korea strengthen ties in financial sphere
Business 12:32
President Ilham Aliyev receives Russian foreign minister Lavrov (PHOTO)
Politics 12:26
Russian minister: Uzbekistan has potential to become second economy after Russia
Business 12:11
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold one-on-one meeting in Baku
Politics 12:04
Minister: Applying IT, innovations in management expanding in Azerbaijan
ICT 12:00
Flow of tourists from Georgia to Turkey increases by over 10%
Turkey 11:44
Uzbek Commodity Exchange signs tripartite Memorandum with Russian bank
Finance 11:36
Central Banks of UAE, Uzbekistan to co-op in improving monetary policy
Finance 11:34
Italia's Eni awarded its first solar energy project in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 11:30