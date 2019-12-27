Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes discussing introduction of differentiated VAT rates

27 December 2019 17:53 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes is considering the introduction of a differentiated rate of value added taxes, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Deputy Tax Minister Sahib Alakbarov.

Alakbarov made this statement at the press-conference held in Baku on Dec. 27.

“In general, today there is a global practice of using differentiated VAT,” the deputy tax minister said. “Therefore, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes is thoroughly considering using this in Azerbaijan.”

“Nevertheless, due to the incompleteness of full accounting of taxpayers, the task of introducing such a rate becomes difficult due to the inevitability of a number of problems and violations in such conditions,” Alakbarov said.

“However, the issue of applying a differentiated VAT rate may be solved in the near future,” the deputy minister said.

Today the VAT rate is 18 percent in Azerbaijan.

