Uzbekistan takes additional measures to meet needs of its population

Excise taxes on alcohol, gasoline and gas in Uzbekistan will not increase until the end of 2020, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek Ministry of Finance.

"In accordance with the decision of Uzbek government, the current rates of excise tax on alcohol, alcoholic beverages, including wine and beer, as well as excise tax on sales of gasoline, diesel fuel and gas to end consumers will remain in force until the end of the year," the report says.

The increase in excise taxes on all these items was envisaged by the law "On State Budget of Uzbekistan for 2020" from 1 April 2020.

Earlier, against the backdrop of increased demand for face masks in Uzbekistan, masks were allowed to be produced and sold without a license.

Also, Uzbekistan will temporarily lift customs duties on importing a number of medicines and medical products

This is stated in the decree of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev "On additional measures to meet the needs of the population in medicine," signed on March 27.

