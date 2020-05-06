Iranian currency rates for May 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 6, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies have increased and 24 have decreased compared to May 5.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,526 rials.

Currency Iranian rial May 6 Iranian rial on May 5 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,237 52,341 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,189 43,527 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,283 4,273 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,093 4,078 1 Danish krone DKK 6,101 6,144 1 Indian rupee INR 555 556 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,931 135,856 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,313 26,255 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,510 39,407 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,416 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,886 29,873 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,435 25,482 1 South African rand ZAR 2,266 2,274 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,924 5,959 1 Russian ruble RUB 570 563 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,512 3,540 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,021 27,106 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,641 29,710 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,535 49,513 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,223 2,213 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,472 34,573 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,739 29,735 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,923 5,948 100 Thai baths THB 129,629 129,826 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,743 9,735 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,336 34,426 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,526 45,835 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,906 9,807 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,092 13,100 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,779 2,782 1 Afghan afghani AFN 552 556 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,163 17,171 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,576 24,757 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,035 83,138 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,092 4,126 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 170,673 rials, and the price of $1 is 156,125 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 160,502 rials, and the price of $1 is 138,589 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 155,000-158,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 170,000-173,000 rials.