Iranian currency rates for June 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, three currencies have increased and 33 have decreased compared to June 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,278 rials.

Currency Iranian rial June 13 Iranian rial on June 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,690 53,418 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,120 44,515 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,504 4,568 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,354 4,504 1 Danish krone DKK 6,343 6,410 1 Indian rupee INR 553 556 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,378 136,579 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,436 25,514 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,123 39,268 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,912 31,253 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,043 27,337 1 South African rand ZAR 2,461 2,532 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,166 6,197 1 Russian ruble RUB 602 613 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,530 3,530 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,830 29,180 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,165 30,297 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,402 49,514 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,266 2,269 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,399 34,539 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,008 30,112 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,930 5,946 100 Thai baths THB 135,569 135,665 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,844 9,887 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,893 35,226 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,278 47,778 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,488 10,522 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,822 13,853 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,954 2,994 1 Afghan afghani AFN 542 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,612 17,763 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,708 24,757 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,538 84,081 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,082 4,081 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,969

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 196,059 rials, and the price of $1 is 176,720 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 181,385 rials, and the price of $1 is 157,154 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 176,000-179,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 196,000-199,000 rials.