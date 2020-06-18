Gold, silver prices slightly grow in Azerbaijan on June 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The price of gold slightly increased in Azerbaijan on June 18 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold rose by 0.7225 manat or 0.02 percent and reached 2,936.062 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1978 manat or 0.7 percent and amounted to 29.5395 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum slightly declined by 3.8505 manat or 0.3 percent and stood at 1,390.507 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium reduced by 37.978 manat or 1.2 percent and amounted to 3,308.183 manat.

During month, the price of gold fell by 57.035 manat or 1.9 percent per ounce, silver rose by 0.5431 manat or 0.9 percent per ounce, the price of platinum grew by 13.06458 manat or 0.9 percent per ounce, and palladium increased by 14.161 manat or 0.4 percent per ounce.

Precious metals June 18, 2020 June 17, 2020 May 18, 2020 Daily difference (in manat) Daily difference (in percent) Monthly difference (in manat) Monthly difference (in percent) Gold XAU 2,936.062 2,935.339 2,993.097 0.7225 0 -57.035 -1.9 Silver XAG 29.7373 29.5395 29.1942 0.1978 0.7 0.5431 1.9 Platinum XPT 1,390.507 1,394.357 1,377.442 -3.8505 -0.3 13.0645 0.9 Palladium XPD 3,308.183 3,270.205 3,322.344 37.978 1.2 -14.161 -0.4

Precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

