Finance 10 August 2020 10:29 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for August 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on August 10, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have increased and 16 have decreased compared to August 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,525 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial August 10

Iranian rial on August 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,900

55,154

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,991

46,241

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,803

4,850

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,648

4,693

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,649

6,693

1 Indian rupee

INR

560

561

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,242

137,384

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

24,959

24,963

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,699

39,795

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,231

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,399

31,654

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,741

27,874

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,384

2,425

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,754

5,960

1 Russian ruble

RUB

571

577

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,529

3,522

1 Syrian pound

SYP

83

83

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,063

30,234

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,598

30,659

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,564

49,612

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,262

2,273

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,822

34,894

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,686

30,652

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,028

6,048

100 Thai baths

THB

134,604

135,118

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,005

10,023

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,363

35,445

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

49,525

49,869

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,009

10,040

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,668

13,683

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,857

2,880

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

548

548

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,057

17,230

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

85,602

85,606

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,294

4,075

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,000

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 258,197 rials, and the price of $1 is 204,354 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 218,250 rials, and the price of $1 is 184,460 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 203,000-206,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 257,000-260,000 rials.

