Iranian currency rates for September 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 6 currencies have increased and 30 have decreased compared to September 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,592 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 8 Iranian rial on September 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,215 55,610 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,764 45,936 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,782 4,805 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,691 4,711 1 Danish krone DKK 6,665 6,681 1 Indian rupee INR 572 574 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,268 137,228 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,327 25,326 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,517 39,517 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,039 32,108 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,088 28,182 1 South African rand ZAR 2,509 2,531 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,633 5,649 1 Russian ruble RUB 555 558 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,517 3,531 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,569 30,594 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,704 30,773 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,533 49,540 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,271 2,267 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,536 35,668 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,812 30,814 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,145 6,150 100 Thai baths THB 133,634 133,951 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,083 10,121 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,340 35,389 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,592 49,705 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,901 9,971 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,616 13,643 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,840 2,848 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 549 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,881 15,913 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,307 86,398 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,068 4,082 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 269,123 rials, and the price of $1 is 225,224 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 258,947 rials, and the price of $1 is 209,400 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 224,000-227,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 268,000-271,000 rials.