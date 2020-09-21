Azerbaijani Central Bank names amount of manat attracted for deposit auction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) attracted 150 million manat ($88.2 million) at the deposit auction, Trend reports with reference to the CBA.

According to the CBA, on September 21, 2020, the CBA held another deposit auction, attracting 150 million manat, and the offer during the auction amounted to 795.1 million manat ($467.71 million).

The weighted average rate during the auction was at the level of 6.01 percent.

The funds were raised for a period of 14 days.

Last week, the CBA held another deposit auction, attracting 100 million manat ($58.8 million) , and the offer during the auction amounted to 544.4 million manat ($320.2 million).

The weighted average rate during the auction was at the level of 6.26 percent.

The CBA began holding deposit auctions in June 2016.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Sept. 21)

