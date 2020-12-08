Iranian currency rates for December 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 8, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 11 currencies have increased and 22 have decreased compared to December 7.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,885 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on December 8 Iranian rial on December 7 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,099 56,383 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,139 47,153 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,002 4,968 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,809 4,769 1 Danish krone DKK 6,832 6,847 1 Indian rupee INR 569 570 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,926 137,871 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,216 26,241 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,371 40,392 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,839 32,847 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,553 29,565 1 South African rand ZAR 2,772 2,758 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,377 5,375 1 Russian ruble RUB 570 567 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,526 3,527 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,187 31,208 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,425 31,474 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,619 49,585 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,255 2,258 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,393 35,419 1 Libyan dinar LYD 31,222 31,187 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,426 6,428 100 Thai baths THB 139,416 139,117 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,322 10,318 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 38,746 38,798 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,885 50,961 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,955 9,979 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,825 12,721 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,972 2,975 1 Afghan afghani AFN 546 546 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,375 16,382 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,176 87,381 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,116 12,118

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 305,449 rials, and the price of $1 is 254,852 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 313,891 rials, and the price of $1 is 253,853 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 254,000-257,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 306,000-309,000 rials.