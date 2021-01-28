Iranian currency rates for January 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 4 currencies have increased and 33 have decreased compared to January 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,773 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on January 28 Iranian rial on January 27 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,396 57,660 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,219 47,354 1 Swedish krona SEK 5,012 5,056 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,837 4,907 1 Danish krone DKK 6,827 6,863 1 Indian rupee INR 575 577 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,672 138,768 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,164 26,169 100 Japanese yens JPY 40,266 40,484 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,419 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,722 33,018 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,950 30,358 1 South African rand ZAR 2,745 2,785 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,657 5,708 1 Russian ruble RUB 554 561 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,881 2,873 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,019 32,350 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,700 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,532 31,679 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,551 49,630 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,177 2,159 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,723 35,836 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,424 9,429 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,482 6,500 100 Thai baths THB 139,885 140,099 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,382 10,386 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,638 38,027 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 50,773 51,054 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,917 9,955 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,738 12,728 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,978 2,987 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 539 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,166 16,317 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 87,280 87,360 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,690 3,694 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 273,140 rials, and the price of $1 is 226,631 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 286,654 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,098 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 227,000-230,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 275,000-278,000 rials.