Iranian currency rates for January 28

Finance 28 January 2021 10:42 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 28, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 4 currencies have increased and 33 have decreased compared to January 27.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,773 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on January 28

Iranian rial on January 27

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

57,396

57,660

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,219

47,354

1 Swedish krona

SEK

5,012

5,056

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,837

4,907

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,827

6,863

1 Indian rupee

INR

575

577

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,672

138,768

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

26,164

26,169

100 Japanese yens

JPY

40,266

40,484

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,418

5,419

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

32,722

33,018

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

29,950

30,358

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,745

2,785

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,657

5,708

1 Russian ruble

RUB

554

561

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,881

2,873

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

32,019

32,350

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,700

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,532

31,679

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,551

49,630

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,177

2,159

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

32

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,723

35,836

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,424

9,429

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,482

6,500

100 Thai baths

THB

139,885

140,099

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,382

10,386

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

37,638

38,027

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

50,773

51,054

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,917

9,955

1 Georgian lari

GEL

12,738

12,728

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,978

2,987

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

545

539

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,166

16,317

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

87,280

87,360

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,690

3,694

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 273,140 rials, and the price of $1 is 226,631 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 286,654 rials, and the price of $1 is 230,098 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 227,000-230,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 275,000-278,000 rials.

