Iranian currency rates for June 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 22, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies have increased and 18 have decreased compared to June 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,861 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 22 Iranian rial on June 21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,032 57,997 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,531 45,549 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,880 4,879 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,847 4,845 1 Danish krone DKK 6,706 6,701 1 Indian rupee INR 567 567 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,359 139,120 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,711 26,809 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,115 38,116 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,410 5,411 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,738 33,700 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,189 29,122 1 South African rand ZAR 2,930 2,926 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,793 4,806 1 Russian ruble RUB 578 578 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,512 31,415 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,228 31,233 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,525 49,502 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,113 2,119 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,232 35,250 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,406 9,374 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,508 6,509 100 Thai baths THB 133,464 133,311 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,148 10,147 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,996 37,004 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,861 49,830 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,812 9,820 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,271 13,297 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,922 2,910 1 Afghan afghani AFN 537 535 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,666 16,700 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,543 86,558 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,680 3,710 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 277,461 rials, and the price of $1 is 233,716 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 248,885 rials, and the price of $1 is 209,645 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 235,000-238,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 277,000-280,000 rials.