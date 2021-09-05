Georgia notes increase in volume of non-bank deposits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The volume of non-bank deposits in the banking sector of Georgia as of August 1, 2021amounted to 35.12 billion lari ($11.3 billion), which is 593.09 million lari ($190 million), or 1.72 percent more than in July, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

The National Bank of Georgia reports that in July compared to the previous month, there was a decrease in time deposits by 471.45 million lari ($151 million), or 2.93 percent, while demand deposits increased by 1.06 billion lari ($340 million), or 5.77 percent.

According to the Central Bank, the deposit larization ratio was 39.99 percent as of August 1 this year. Compared to July 1, the larization of deposits increased by 0.008 percentage points.

At the same time, according to the National Bank, the average weighted annual market interest rate on time deposits in July was 6.45 percent, including 10.23 percent on deposits in national currency and 0.91 percent on deposits in foreign currency.

In addition, it is reported that the share of the US dollar in foreign currency deposits amounted to 83.83 percent, while the share of the euro was 14.75 percent.

