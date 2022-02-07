Iranian currency rates for February 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 7

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 7, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies have increased and 9 have decreased in price, compared to February 6.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 48,104 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb.7 Iranian rial on Feb.6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 56,859 56,833 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,401 45,382 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,590 4,591 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,775 4,775 1 Danish krone DKK 6,460 6,460 1 Indian rupee INR 563 563 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,565 138,570 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 24,082 24,079 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,470 36,450 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,393 5,393 1 Omani rial OMR 109,231 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,911 32,876 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,813 27,805 1 South African rand ZAR 2,713 2,717 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,098 3,097 1 Russian ruble RUB 556 556 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,706 29,704 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,210 31,211 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,484 48,452 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,075 2,075 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,140 35,146 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,157 9,155 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,603 6,603 100 Thai baths THB 127,336 127,336 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,047 10,047 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,037 35,036 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 48,104 48,089 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,732 9,732 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,926 13,927 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,921 2,921 1 Afghan afghani AFN 443 443 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,248 16,248 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,004 81,989 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,729 3,729 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,144 rials, and the price of $1 is 245,465 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 274,313 rials, and the price of $1 is 239,501 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 264,000-267,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 303,000-306,000 rials.

