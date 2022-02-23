Iranian currency rates for February 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on February 23, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have grown and 25 have decreased in price, compared to February 22.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,645 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb.23 Iranian rial on Feb.22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,102 57,168 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,623 45,894 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,508 4,477 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,729 4,679 1 Danish krone DKK 6,405 6,406 1 Indian rupee INR 563 564 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,802 138,869 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,804 23,824 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,541 36,583 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,384 5,384 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 32,972 32,960 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,344 28,252 1 South African rand ZAR 2,791 2,780 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,036 3,076 1 Russian ruble RUB 528 534 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,344 30,292 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,226 31,212 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,804 48,845 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,072 2,075 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,130 35,225 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,132 9,153 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,641 6,630 100 Thai baths THB 129,633 130,342 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,035 10,049 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,227 35,225 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,645 47,654 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,608 9,827 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,002 14,073 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,923 2,931 1 Afghan afghani AFN 458 458 1 Belarus ruble BYN 15,880 16,062 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,722 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,849 81,773 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,718 3,722 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 279,327 rials, and the price of $1 is 246,231 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,959 rials, and the price of $1 is 239,736 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 257,000-260,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 292,000-295,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur