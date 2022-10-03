Iranian currency rates for October 3

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 3 October 2022 11:20 (UTC +04:00)
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 3, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 14 currencies increased and 16 have decreased in price, compared to October 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,169 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 3

Iranian rial on October 2

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

46,859

46,908

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,482

42,549

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,790

3,787

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,859

3,861

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,537

5,537

1 Indian rupee

INR

515

515

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,136

135,235

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,426

18,419

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,972

29,019

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,063

109,073

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,343

30,355

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

23,503

23,498

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,316

2,321

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,267

2,270

1 Russian ruble

RUB

711

708

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,987

26,927

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,328

29,295

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,562

41,537

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,154

1,154

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,157

32,167

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,325

8,318

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,913

5,906

100 Thai baths

THB

110,959

110,958

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,056

9,057

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,156

29,197

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

41,169

41,175

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,816

8,816

1 Georgian lari

GEL

14,817

14,818

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,755

2,754

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

477

476

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,569

16,569

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,451

71,442

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,274

4,274

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,972

11,985

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 281,333 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,010 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,853 rials, and the price of $1 is 271,217 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 328,000-331,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 321,000-324,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur

