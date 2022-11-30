Iranian currency rates for November 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on November 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to November 29.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 43,490 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on November 30 Iranian rial on November 29 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,376 50,567 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,175 44,386 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,979 4,004 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,202 4,211 1 Danish krone DKK 5,849 5,866 1 Indian rupee INR 515 515 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,538 136,567 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 18,701 18,714 100 Japanese yens JPY 30,372 30,290 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,378 5,373 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,108 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,803 31,268 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,035 26,053 1 South African rand ZAR 2,471 2,455 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,254 2,255 1 Russian ruble RUB 690 686 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,876 2,877 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,104 28,111 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,563 30,518 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,063 40,930 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,143 1,140 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,149 32,143 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,592 8,589 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,868 5,826 100 Thai baths THB 118,468 117,454 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,322 9,366 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,647 31,423 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 43,490 43,621 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,970 8,972 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,472 15,501 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,671 2,669 1 Afghan afghani AFN 473 472 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,701 16,728 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,671 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,220 74,149 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,173 4,175 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,020 11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 300,980 rials, and the price of $1 is 290,667 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 289,940 rials, and the price of $1 is 280,005 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 356,000-359,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 369,000-372,000 rials.

