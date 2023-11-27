Iranian currency rates for November 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on November 27, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 12 decreased in price compared to November 26.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 45,918 rials.

Currency Rial on November 27 Rial on November 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,938 52,934 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,590 47,582 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,020 4,022 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,920 3,920 1 Danish krone DKK 6,163 6,164 1 Indian rupee INR 504 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,937 135,834 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,717 14,718 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,105 28,105 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,391 5,390 1 Omani rial OMR 109,093 109,074 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,791 30,792 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,526 25,536 1 South African rand ZAR 2,236 2,233 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,456 1,456 1 Russian ruble RUB 470 470 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,652 27,645 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,349 31,344 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,125 38,131 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,279 1,279 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,482 31,482 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,720 8,720 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,877 5,891 100 Thai baths THB 118,889 118,927 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,967 8,966 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,211 32,204 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,918 45,970 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,147 9,146 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,483 15,483 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,695 2,700 1 Afghan afghani AFN 604 604 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,706 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,770 75,770 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,851 3,851 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,000 11,970

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 457,770 rials and the price of $1 is 418,062 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 415,510 rials, and the price of $1 is 380,056 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000–504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 549,000–552,000 rials.

