Azerbaijan, China discuss interaction within COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Azerbaijan and China have discussed the interaction within COP29 to be held in Baku, Trend reports.

The discussions were held during the meeting of Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev with the Deputy Foreign Minister of China Sun Weidong.

“With the Deputy Foreign Minister of China Sun Weidong we stressed our satisfaction on the status of our bilateral cooperation and expressed mutual will to elevate to qualitatively new level our traditionally friendly partnership. Views were exchanged on further operalization of Middile Corridor as part of BRI, interaction within COP29 as both countries represent Global South and mutual support at international organizations. China's support to Azerbaijan's green growth and digital transformation agenda is highly appreciated,” Hajiyev wrote on X.

The decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023, enabling Azerbaijan to host the above event in November.

