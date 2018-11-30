Uzbektelecom to co-op Facebook, YouTube against VPN

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 30

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

Uzbektelecom officially contacted Facebook and YouTube with a proposal for joint cooperation and plans to work with them to solve problems with access to these services, Uzbek media reported citing Uzbektelecom’s Head of Sales and Service Development Department Alisher Zufarov.

According to him, the company is interested in solving this issue no less than the users of these services, since problems also affect the generation of internet traffic and company revenue.

“We are actively working to solve this problem, and as soon as there is a result, we will immediately notify everyone about it. No one doubts that this problem will eventually be solved. It only takes a little time. In special cases, technology dictates its own rules. We count on your understanding,” Zufarov underlined.

In turn, Olimjon Umarov, First Deputy Minister for the Development of Information Technologies and Communications, said that the ministry is working to resolve this issue together with the national operator and other departments.

“Frankly speaking, I am waiting for this issue to be solved, because sometimes it gets inconvenient to use a VPN,” he concluded.

Earlier, Umarov said that the technical failures with Facebook, Vkontakte, as well as YouTube may be caused as a result of the installation of new equipment to increase the capacity of an external internet channel.

There have been problems with access to YouTube in Uzbekistan since early October. Earlier, there were problems with access to Facebook, Vkontakte.

