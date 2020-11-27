Turkmenistan prepares project for intellectual property system dev’t

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan jointly with The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) prepared a draft program for the development of the intellectual property system of Turkmenistan for 2021-2025, Trend reports with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

According to the information, the project provides for taking comprehensive steps to solve the tasks set in the mentioned issue.

The project was prepared in the framework of strengthening cooperation between Turkmenistan and specialized structures in the field of technology and innovation, and in particular, with WIPO.

An important aspect of partnership with international organizations is the introduction of modern technologies and innovations in all sectors of the economy of Turkmenistan.

Earlier, WIPO said its ready to assist Turkmenistan in improving distance education.

WIPO is a part of the UN that deals with the use of intellectual property. Turkmenistan joined WIPO in 1995.

WIPO is the oldest international organization in the field of intellectual property protection, which was formed on July 14, 1964. Since 1998, the WIPO worldwide academy is engaged in training of human resources in the field of intellectual property protection. It has a distant learning center that allows receiving education via the Internet.

