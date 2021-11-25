Croatian Span to expand its portfolio of IT solutions in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Sadraddin Agdzhaev – Trend:

Croatian Span will expand its portfolio of IT solutions in the Azerbaijani market, the director for international business development of Span Zeljko Galic said, Trend reports on Nov. 25.

According to Galic, Span is working on the implementation of projects for business automation, the introduction of cloud technologies, training of IT specialists, etc in Azerbaijan.

"We expect that in the future we will expand the portfolio of services in Azerbaijan in the field of SMEs, introduce solutions of cloud technologies of international companies - giants, we will develop technical support, as well as service and business tools for all sectors of activity," he said.

In addition, the company representative noted that the Azerbaijani market enables Span to enter the markets of neighboring countries.

"In general, we have implemented more than 17,000 projects. The main profit of our company is formed from the sale of services in the markets of other countries," he said.

The largest partners of Span in Azerbaijan, according to Galic, are mobile operators, banks, and the main technological partner is Microsoft Azerbaijan.

Span company began its activities in 1993. The company has been working in Azerbaijan since 2016.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev