Bakcell supports innovation

On December 13, 2022, the 2nd Annual Innovation Summit was held at the Baku Convention Center, organized by "PASHA Holding" with support of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency and under the anchor sponsorship of Bakcell.

The main goal of the event is to bring together leading individuals and companies in the field of technology, as well as innovation-oriented startups, in order to create an opportunity for them to have professional discussions, exchange ideas and experience, and thus support the formation of the innovation ecosystem in the country and region.

During the summit, presentations, panel discussions, speeches, presentations of startups and trainings were held with the participation of representatives of leading local and foreign companies, world-famous speakers.

Head of Marketing of Bakcell Elchin Gulmammadov represented the company at the panel discussion on "Using partner ecosystems to drive Telco Growth” within the framework of the event. In his speech, he emphasized that Azerbaijan is the regional leader in terms of mobile internet speed in the "Speedtest Global Index”: "Bakcell's results on internet speed have had a great impact on the overall position of our country in that index. Bakcell has been awarded the title of the fastest mobile network in Azerbaijan for four years in a row. This is a bright example of the development of the telecommunications sector in our country. Bakcell is pleased to serve the people with the best quality network. All of this proves that there is an appropriate infrastructure for the development of digital services in the country."

It should be noted that Bakcell becomes the main sponsor of the Annual Innovation Summit organized by "PASHA Holding" for the second year in a row.