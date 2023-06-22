Azerbaijan completes preparation of project on quality of telecommunication services (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) Agency of Azerbaijan has prepared a draft "Rule on quality indicators of telecommunication services", the ICT told Trend.

The Agency has studied foreign experience in the field of quality indicators of telecommunication services, conducted an extensive data analysis.

In order to determine the quality indicators and requirements for the level of quality of telecommunication services, regulate the activities of operators, Internet service providers on the quality of services, as well as bring the quality of telecommunications services in line with international standards, the ICT prepared a draft "Rule on quality indicators of telecommunications services" and submitted it to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The project is expected to be approved after appropriate discussion.