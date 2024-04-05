Kaspersky counts number of blocked transitions to cryptocurrency phishing pages in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Kaspersky's solutions prevented more than 10,000 attempts by users in Azerbaijan to go to phishing and scam pages on the topic of cryptocurrencies in 2023, Kaspersky Lab's official representative in Azerbaijan Mushvig Mammadov told Trend.

He noted that the number of cyberattacks in Azerbaijan has increased recently, and even the Interior Ministry has started to urge the population to be more vigilant in this regard.

"Attackers are constantly adapting their schemes to the current news agenda. The topic of cryptocurrencies is one of the most prominent in the financial sphere. Therefore, fraudsters often bet on it. All over the world, phishers actively mimic various popular crypto exchanges. For example, we have seen pages that mimic the sites of Binance, Bybit, Huobi, and CommEX. Usually, they offer, for example, to allegedly immediately link a cryptocurrency wallet to the platform or enter your credentials from the account at the crypto exchange itself. In 2023, our solutions have prevented more than 10,000 attempts to transfer users in Azerbaijan to phishing and scam pages on the topic of cryptocurrencies," Mammadov said.

According to him, attackers can use several social engineering techniques at once: sending letters on behalf of organizations (the sender's name is very similar to the official one) or speculating on a popular topic.

"On scam pages, where users are encouraged to go from the letters, may refer to well-known personalities. At the last stage (where attackers offer to invest a certain amount of money to earn many times more in the future), fake positive reviews of other participants are placed for persuasiveness. You should always be careful and double-check information on the Internet, especially when it comes to easy earnings, shares, cryptocurrency, and generous payouts," the official representative of the company added.

He recommends paying attention to the website address: if the domain name differs from the original one even by one letter (for example, "rn" is used instead of "m"), it is a reason to be wary.

"Check whether all the buttons on the site work; the fact is that attackers often do not copy the entire site but create one or more fake pages. It is worth using a reliable security solution on your device; it will prompt you if the user tries to go to a phishing resource," Mammadov concluded.

