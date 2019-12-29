Azerbaijan’s Azersu opens tender to buy building materials

29 December 2019 08:39 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Output of construction materials in Azerbaijan increases
Business 28 December 20:58
Azerbaijan changes tax rates for sale of apartments
Economy 28 December 20:36
Sown area of ​​winter grain crops in Azerbaijan increases
Business 28 December 20:30
Azerbaijan outlines risks in agricultural insurance
Business 28 December 20:21
Baku Textile Factory eyes to buy expensive equipment for knitwear production
Business 28 December 20:19
Azerbaijan’s Goychay Sud OJSC increases cheese production
Business 28 December 19:49
Latest
Uzbekistan to boost profitability of agricultural products by 70%
Business 09:11
Several injured in stabbing attack during Hanukkah celebration at NYC synagogue
US 08:43
Pompeo arrives in Iraq 24 hours after rocket attack on Iraqi military base
US 07:54
Australian PM announces compensation for volunteer firefighters
Other News 07:15
20 bodies recovered after boat accident in central DR Congo
Other News 06:39
Number of mass killings in US reaches highest level in 50 years
US 05:44
6 dead, 5 wounded after shootout in central Mexico
Other News 04:58
Collision between minibus, truck leaves at least 22 people dead in northern Egypt
Other News 04:19
Musk says first commercial tunnel to be opened next year in Las Vegas
US 03:35