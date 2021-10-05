SOCAR Georgia Petroleum LTD announces tender to buy building reinforcement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

SOCAR Georgia Petroleum LTD has announced a tender on the purchase of building reinforcement and concrete work.

The assignment includes construction of reinforced concrete road and reinforced concrete support platforms.

Those interested should submit a proposal through the electronic procurement system.

Start date of tenders receipt is October 11, 2021, 08:00 (GMT+4). Tender applications should be submitted no later than October 20, 2021, 18:00 (GMT+4).

Additional information:

Contact person: Giorgi Loladze

Phone: 555751505

---

