AFFA's priority to increase number of teams - national team's former coach (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The next episode of the Idman Bizde project has been aired on the YouTube channel of Idman.biz, Trend reports.

The guest on the program was the former head coach of the Azerbaijan national football team and a member of the Coaches Committee of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), Agasalim Mirjavadov.

Mirjavadov discussed the upcoming tasks for the new leadership of AFFA, including filling the vacant position of national team head coach. He emphasized that the priority for AFFA should be expanding the number of teams. The former coach also assessed the current level of the Azerbaijan Premier League and the situation of Neftchi and Gabala clubs.

