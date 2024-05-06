Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to start operating with expanded capacity this month

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway route, a vital component of the Middle Corridor, will increase its transportation capacity to five million tons per year after modernization on May 20, 2024, a fivefold increase from its previous capacity, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) said on social networks, Trend reports.

ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov announced the completion of repair and expansion efforts along the 184-kilometer stretch of the BTK railway line in Georgia. Following these enhancements, BTK's annual throughput capacity surged from one million tons to five million tons.

He highlighted that in late 2022, following a thorough assessment of the BTK's performance after five years of operation, during which it was limited to transporting no more than one million tons of cargo annually, a decision was made to significantly expand the railway route. This decision accounted for the continuous rise in cargo transportation along the Middle Corridor.

“The Georgian segment was acknowledged as a challenging area for expansion. Despite the difficult terrain, with work in certain locations conducted at altitudes of up to 2,400 meters above sea level, an intensive work schedule was implemented,” Rustamov said.

In addition to laying down the railway line, the project encompassed installing a 10 kW electric line spanning 172 kilometers, laying a 338-kilometer fiber-optic cable, and undertaking essential maintenance on the roads adjacent to the route.

“Starting May 20, freight transportation will commence on the upgraded BTK railway line. The primary aim of modernizing this railway was to enhance the Middle Corridor's competitiveness and elevate the railway route's status as a key freight thoroughfare within this corridor. I believe this development will position Azerbaijan as a pivotal transportation hub along the East-West route,” he emphasized.

In his opinion, the importance of BTK in accelerating the delivery of cargo from China and Central Asian countries to Europe through the territory of Azerbaijan is significant.

“ADY is poised to handle the majority of cargo traffic between Asia and the West, utilizing the upgraded BTK railway line in both directions. We are prepared to engage in international competition within the realm of cargo transportation,” the ADY chair said.

Azerbaijan has invested over $100 million in the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars expansion project, providing a loan for Georgia.

