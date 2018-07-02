Tourist visits from Turkmenistan to Turkey up in May

2 July 2018 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Pipe manufacturing plant in Turkmenistan opens tender for feasibility study
Tenders 17:01
Turkmen gas concern to buy machinery, fire fighting equipment via tender
Tenders 16:58
Tourist visits from Kazakhstan to Turkey up in May
Tourism 16:32
US plans to deploy guided B61-12 nuclear bombs in Turkey
Turkey 15:48
Industrial zone to be created in Turkish province of Sivas
Economy news 15:29
Turkish defense industry meets country’s needs by 60%
Turkey 12:08
Turkish Armed Forces encircle base of terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkey 11:30
Number of registered Turkmen companies in Turkey increases
Economy news 11:05
Tourist visits from Israel to Turkey down in May
Tourism 10:34
Tourist visits from Iran to Turkey down by over 20% in May
Tourism 10:20
Turkmenistan increases electricity supplies to Afghanistan
Oil&Gas 10:20
Tourist visits from Uzbekistan to Turkey up by over 50% in May
Tourism 10:18
Turkmen ministry opens tender to build road bridge on border with Kazakhstan
Tenders 09:37
June in Turkey - month of two holidays
Commentary 1 July 15:25
EBRD discloses amount of investments in Turkmenistan's economy
Economy news 1 July 14:16
Turkey’s ex-president congratulates Azerbaijan’s president
Politics 1 July 13:45
Turkish General Staff: 8 PKK members eliminated
Turkey 1 July 13:38
Turkmenistan preparing presentation of TAPI gas pipeline project in US
Oil&Gas 1 July 13:10