Number of Azerbaijanis who traveled abroad during pandemic announced

Tourism 17 September 2020 10:44 (UTC+04:00)
Number of Azerbaijanis who traveled abroad during pandemic announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.17

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The number of Azerbaijani citizens who visited foreign countries decreased by 3.6 times from January through August 2020, compared to the same period of 2019 and amounted to 1.03 million people, Trend reports.

Some 31.8 percent of all travelers visited Iran, 28.5 percent - Georgia, 19.9 percent - Russia, 11.7 percent - Turkey, and 8.1 percent - other countries. Of the total number of Azerbaijani citizens who visited abroad, men accounted for 69.9 percent and women - 30.1 percent. The number of people who went to Iran during the first eight months of this year decreased 4.1 times, to Turkey - 3.6 times, to Georgia - 3.7 times, and to Russia - 3.2 times.

At the same time, 78.6 percent of Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad used rail and road transport, 19.1 percent - air, and 2.3 percent - sea transport.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran Atomic Energy Organization to enrich stable isotopes in cooperation with Russia
Iran Atomic Energy Organization to enrich stable isotopes in cooperation with Russia
Construction of Iran's Bushehr NPP decelerates
Construction of Iran's Bushehr NPP decelerates
Iran building more advanced nuclear facilities in Natanz
Iran building more advanced nuclear facilities in Natanz
Loading Bars
Latest
OPEC+ panel to meet amid oil price decline Oil&Gas 10:50
Turkmenistan preparing gas pipelines for winter season Oil&Gas 10:49
Tbilisi welcomes more investors from Saudi Arabia into Georgian markets Business 10:48
Number of Azerbaijanis who traveled abroad during pandemic announced Tourism 10:44
Turkey discloses volume of trailer, container shipments through local ports Turkey 10:43
Iranian citizens buy more real estates in Turkey Turkey 10:24
Oil prices to see ‘stop-start’ recovery Oil&Gas 10:20
WHO aims at further cooperation with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 10:16
Demand for Turkish cement in Iran declines Turkey 10:13
Number of Turkish job seekers in Uzbekistan drops Turkey 10:10
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:06
Azerbaijani oil sales on world markets revealed Oil&Gas 10:03
Iranian currency rates for September 17 Finance 10:00
Cotton harvesting started in Turkmenistan’s Northern region Business 09:59
Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 17 Finance 09:58
Georgia’s Innovations and Technology Agency implements new project with Sweeft Digital Agency Business 09:55
Self-employed SMEs in Azerbaijan provided state support in business planning (PHOTO) Business 09:54
Azerbaijani Karabakh community makes statement on Armenia's recent provocative actions Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:48
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for September 17 Uzbekistan 09:47
Finance Minister believes raising personal income tax rate will affect 1% of Russians Russia 09:46
Cash-strapped El Al Israel Airlines raises $148 million in share offering Israel 09:42
No demand for National Iranian Oil Company's oil at IRENEX Oil&Gas 09:42
PMO announces discounts on docking dues Finance 09:41
Oil falls as demand worries re-emerge, crews return to U.S. Gulf rigs Oil&Gas 09:39
CBI issues licenses to petrochemical and steel exporters Finance 09:32
Prices of basic imported goods should not increase in Iran Business 09:26
EU approves report on Implementation of the EU Association Agreement with Georgia Georgia 08:56
Huawei phone prices rise in China on fears of chip shortage ICT 08:41
German Bundestag vice president says EU-China cooperation of global significance Europe 08:34
Mike Pompeo: US State Department of State will send volunteers to observe 2020 Georgian parliamentary elections Georgia 08:09
2nd hearing on Iran's complaint against US begins in Hague Politics 08:05
Uzbekistan intends to lift ban on religious dress codes Uzbekistan 07:50
Shanghai-based renewable energy company eyes to expand its business in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 07:40
Asian airlines turn to 'flights to nowhere' to get travellers back in the skies Transport 07:19
Brazil reports 134,106 total deaths from COVID-19 Other News 06:35
Sony PlayStation 5 to launch November priced $499.99 and $399.99 Business 05:26
WikiLeaks acted in public interest, 'Pentagon Papers' leaker tells Assange hearing Europe 04:11
Barbados says it will remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state Other News 03:05
EU carmakers can cope with tightening of CO2 regulations: study Business 01:53
President Erdoğan, Chancellor Merkel discuss East Med tension over phone Turkey 00:47
Azerbaijan's cement plant successfully commissions upgraded clinker kiln line Construction 16 September 23:58
Tehran waste management org, UNDP agree on technical cooperation Iran 16 September 23:44
Uzbekistan's cotton textile clusters to receive additional loans Uzbekistan 16 September 23:30
Control on coronavirus-related regulations to be tightened in Adjara Georgia 16 September 23:21
Turkey begins Phase 3 trials of Chinese coronavirus vaccine Turkey 16 September 23:15
New Japan PM Suga crafts 'continuity cabinet', pledges reform Other News 16 September 23:10
Kazakhstan's export to Russia down amid COVID-19 Business 16 September 22:27
Iran's electricity output climbs Oil&Gas 16 September 22:15
Azerbaijan makes progress in health and education, says World Bank Report Economy 16 September 21:35
U.S. CEO group says it supports carbon pricing to fight climate change US 16 September 21:30
Demand for Turkish cement in Georgia's construction market up amid COVID-19 pandemic Turkey 16 September 21:16
Georgian Itsi Tskali plans exports to Russia Business 16 September 21:14
Trade turnover of Turkey with US lowering Turkey 16 September 21:12
Azerbaijan discloses amount of loans issued to entrepreneurs through e-credit platform Business 16 September 20:55
Metallurgical production volume up in Azerbaijan Business 16 September 20:48
Half of Azerbaijan's population - economically active Finance 16 September 20:40
Kazakhstan’s Oil and Gas National Company continues to render support as part of fight against COVID-19 Oil&Gas 16 September 20:24
Iran continues to preserve official foreign currency rate Business 16 September 20:14
Brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkey - guarantor of security in region Politics 16 September 20:04
Kazakhstan implementing several renewable energy projects with foreign investors Oil&Gas 16 September 20:04
Deputy FM: Azerbaijan not to leave inch of land under Armenia’s occupation Politics 16 September 19:17
New kindergartens built by Heydar Aliyev Foundation inaugurated in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 16 September 19:05
MasterCard to help development of tourism sector in Georgia Business 16 September 19:00
Minister: Georgia’s economy to grow in 2021 Finance 16 September 18:16
Nominal income of Azerbaijan’s population rises Finance 16 September 18:01
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 19 Oil&Gas 16 September 17:55
Iran’s exports via Gilan Province grow Business 16 September 17:52
Mutual visits between Azerbaijan and Turkey to be possible using IDs Politics 16 September 17:48
ADY Express to kick off new-type cargo freight via Russia-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey route Transport 16 September 17:38
Turkmenistan doubles export to Kazakhstan despite COVID-19 Business 16 September 17:33
Georgia tourism revenues down Finance 16 September 17:30
S. Korean companies consortium to implement project at Uzbek thermal power plant Oil&Gas 16 September 17:29
Turkish deputy FM: Armenia resorts to provocations to divert attention from its internal problems Politics 16 September 17:26
Armenia resettling trained militants from Lebanon to occupied Azerbaijani lands - Arab researcher Armenia 16 September 17:25
Turkmenistan’s Oil Refineries Complex extends tender for overhaul Tenders 16 September 17:16
Projects, benefits of Georgian Poti industrial zone presented to US Business 16 September 17:16
Shekel rallies after early September losses Israel 16 September 17:09
Rating agency revealed Uzbekistan’s economic and investment potential Finance 16 September 17:02
Armenia resettling professional mercenary fighters to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region - FACTS Politics 16 September 16:59
Funds allocated for renovation of roads in Azerbaijan’s Pirallahi district Politics 16 September 16:53
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again falls Finance 16 September 16:52
PETRONAS specialists arrive in Turkmenistan via charter flight Transport 16 September 16:50
Georgia to support tourism industry with various benefits and programs Tourism 16 September 16:49
Ministry: bulk of Iran's agricultural exports - melons Business 16 September 16:49
Defense Minister: Azerbaijani army ready to perform its sacred duty to liberate its lands (PHOTO) Politics 16 September 16:47
Turkish MFA: Turkey and Greece have always had only two choices Turkey 16 September 16:41
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy IT equipment via tender Tenders 16 September 16:37
Kazakh Development Bank considering to support renewable energy initiatives Oil&Gas 16 September 16:33
National Bank of Georgia to sell funds to stop lari depreciation Finance 16 September 16:28
Moscow confirms record high of COVID-19 cases since June 29 Russia 16 September 16:24
Israel's Betalin Therapeutics plans IPO to fund diabetes trials Israel 16 September 16:21
OPEC+ compliance in August seen at 101% Oil&Gas 16 September 16:20
Azerbaijan reveals amount of financial assistance provided to SMEs amid COVID-19 Finance 16 September 16:19
Purchase any Samsung smartphone or tablet and get annual subscription for 1 GB internet for free from Azercell! Society 16 September 16:16
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan in talks to increases mutual number of flights Transport 16 September 16:07
Turkmenistan holds int't forum dedicated to 25th anniversary of country's permanent neutrality Turkmenistan 16 September 16:06
People entering and leaving Batumi to undergo thermal screening Transport 16 September 16:05
Iran to inaugurate big projects on Thursday Business 16 September 16:01
Azerbaijan confirms 151 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16 September 15:47
Uzbek agricultural products to be exported to US Business 16 September 15:46
All news