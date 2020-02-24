Kazakhstan aiming to establish new flights to Singapore

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.24

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan considers important to establish flights on new foreign routes, particularly, to Singapore, New York, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the president.

The topic was discussed during the meeting between Tokayev and President of Air Astana Peter Foster.

Thus during the meeting Foster talked current state and plans for further development of the company, including increasing volume of domestic passenger air traffic, opening new international routes and measures to reduce the cost of air tickets.

Foster said that with the launch of the Fly Arystan lowcoster which is a company’s subsidiary company, Kazakhstan has become one of the countries with the fastest growing domestic air transportation market in the world.

He also talked future updating of the company’s air fleet, in particular about the replacement of the Boeing-757 planes with Airbus A321 planes, as well as plans to acquire Boeing-787 planes by 2023.

In turn, Tokayev noted the importance of further developing the ‘Open Skies’ policy and opening new foreign routes, particularly, to Singapore, New York and other global cities.

Tokayev also emphasized the need to intensify the work on creating affordable prices for air tickets for Kazakhstan’s citizens.

Previously in 2019, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev has ordered to increase a number of international flights implemented from Nur-Sultan.

According to Tokayev, currently the number of direct international flights operated from country’s capital Nur-Sultan does not exceed 30 routes, which is not enough.

Furthermore, Kazakhstan's Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov said that Qatar Airways (Doha city, 2020), Emirates (Dubai, 2021), China Eastern (Shanghai, 2021), Ural Airlines, Pobeda and other air companies are to start operating in Kazakhstan.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh