Uzbekistan, South Korea to operate two flights for transportation of foreign citizens

Uzbekistan Airways will operate flights on Tashkent-Seoul route with the possibility of transporting foreign citizens, including citizens of Uzbekistan, who have a valid permit to enter South Korea, Trend reports referring to the press service of Uzbekistan Airways.

According to Uzbekistan Airways, flights will be operated on January, 28 and February 2.

The transportation of foreign citizens with a valid visa on the Tashkent - Seoul route will be carried out with a valid entry visa (except for type C visas issued before April, 5, 2020), as well as with a negative test result for COVID-19, performed using the PCR method, issued by one of the laboratories approved by the South Korean Embassy in Uzbekistan no earlier than 72 hours before departure.

It was also noted that the number of seats is limited due to restrictions imposed by South Korea. The maximum number of passengers allowed on flights amounts to 165 passengers.

Also, on the indicated dates, it is possible to transport transit passengers traveling from Tashkent through the Incheon airport to third countries, provided the connecting time is less than 24 hours, as well as the presence of a PCR test certificate certified by the South Korean Embassy in Uzbekistan.

“Responsibility for compliance with the rules of entry into the countries of final destination or onward transit rests fully with transit passengers,” the message says.

Furthermore, the previous restrictions apply for the rest of the planned flight dates (January 21, February 4, and February 18). That is, only Korean citizens and foreign citizens with F-5, F-6 visas will be allowed on flights with a PCR test certificate, approved by the Embassy of South Korea in Uzbekistan. In addition, these flights do not carry transit passengers.

All passengers upon arrival in South Korea are required to pass a PCR test and go through a 14-day self-isolation at their place of residence. In the absence of a place for self-isolation, passengers are required to self-isolate in special state quarantine institutions at their own expense at the rate of 2,100,000 South Korean won ($1.916) per stay.

