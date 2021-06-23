S7 Airlines to launch flights on Voronezh-Baku route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Russian airline S7 Airlines plans to launch flights from Voronezh to Azerbaijan from July 4, 2021, Trend reports citing S7 Airlines.

The planes, according to the program scheduled until October 24, 2021, will fly to Baku and back once a week - every Sunday.

“The planes will depart from Baku at 05:10 (GMT +4) and arrive in Voronezh at 06:45 (GMT +3), from Voronezh they will depart at 08:45 (GMT +3) and land in Baku at 12:05 (GMT +4),” said the message of the carrier.

S7 Airlines will also start flights on the Saratov-Baku route from July 4.

S7 Airlines is the largest private airline in Russia, based in Domodedovo airport (Moscow) and Tolmachevo airport (Novosibirsk). It has the most modern fleet in the Russian air transit market. The extensive network of routes allows passengers to travel to 181 cities in 26 countries across the world.

S7 Airlines is among the top three airlines in Eastern Europe, according to the prestigious international Skytrax rating. Based on the 2018 results, S7 Airlines has become the most punctual Russian airline, ranking sixth in the OAG’s Punctuality League 2019, the European rating of airline punctuality.

S7 Airlines is also one of the most environmentally friendly carriers in the world, according to the environmental organization “Atmosfair”. The airline holds a global rank of 16th place.

---

