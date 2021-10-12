Russian airline to launch flights to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The Russian Red Wings Airlines will launch new flights from Rostov-on-Don (Russia) to Tashkent (Uzbekistan) in November 2021, Trend reports citing the company's press service.

The flights will be operated by Airbus 320 airliners with a capacity of 180 passengers.

The airline will start flying to Tashkent from November 15 on Mondays.

Earlier it was reported that Red Wings will launch flights from Yekaterinburg to Samarkand, Bukhara and Navoi.

The final decision to launch flights will be made considering the epidemiological situation.

In 2018, Red Wings Airlines launched air transportation from Moscow to Namangan, Fergana and Navoi.

