Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan interested in simplifying cargo transportation through Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Uzbek-Turkmen working group on transport and logistics considered the formation of favorable conditions for cargo transportation along the route China - Kyrgyzstan - Uzbekistan - Turkmenistan - Azerbaijan - Georgia - Turkey - Europe through the Turkmenbashi international seaport, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

The mentioned issue was considered by the Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan Abdusamat Muminov, chairman of Turkmenistan Railways Azat Atamuradov, as well as representatives of relevant transport departments and organizations of the two countries, who took part in the meeting held in the format of a video conference.

The prospects for development of cooperation in the transport sector were also discussed there.

The ministry noted that the parties plan to intensify work on the Ashgabat agreement with all participants in the international transit and transport corridor Uzbekistan - Turkmenistan - Iran - Oman.

The working group also talked over the issue of resuming the work of the Khojeyli (Uzbekistan), Kunya-Urgench and Shavat-Dashoguz (Turkmenistan) checkpoints, which were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"To ensure a positive solution to this issue, the parties agreed to study the situation on the spot next week and develop appropriate proposals," the message says.

